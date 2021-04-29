COVID lockdown: IGP Jammu assesses preparedness

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh Thursday assessed the preparedness for tackling COVID and lockdown enforced in 4 districts of the region.

He was chairing the review meeting to assess the overall situation of security and crime during his visit to the border districts of Samba and Kathua. Singh also discussed the ceasefire situation at the International Border and intelligence inputs regarding infiltration/drone movement.

The border districts in the recent past witnessed drone infiltration bids from the Pakistan side.

Besides holding meetings with the police officers of two districts, IGP Mukesh Singh-IPS now (ADGP) also visited Lakhanpur screening centre to assess the stoppage time of travellers and suggested ways to reduce the stoppage time.

IGP appreciated the efforts of both district SSPs to get all their policemen vaccinated in time so that they could again get back to the frontline to serve the people.

On the crime front IGP urged the officers to ensure full implementation of the CCTNS system in the next three months.

IGP also appealed to the people to stay indoors and to restrict themselves only to essential service matters. Together, he said, “we will be able to beat the second wave of spread of Coronavirus.”