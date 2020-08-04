COVID lockdown|34 vehicles seized in Pulwama

At least 34 vehicles were seized from different areas of Awantipora here for violation of lockdown orders on Tuesday.

Security personnel were deployed across Pulwama town to restrict movement of people and announcements were also made by police through loudspeakers fitted on vehicles, asking people to obey lockdown orders.

Roads in all towns of district wore a deserted look with no traffic movement while as shops were closed. However a very thin movement of private transport was witnessed in interiors.

An official said apart from seizing 34 vehicles from Awantipora and Pampore areas, the authorities also fined 26 persons who were found not wearing masks.

SP Awantipora Tahir Saleem said police realised a fine of Rs 13,000 from the lockdown violators.