COVID patients with heart diseases may develop moderate to severe infection: Cardiologist

Heart disease is very common among severe COVID patients, said Dr Irfan Ahmad Bhat, Consultant Cardiologist Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar on Saturday.

Speaking about the impact of COVID infection on heart health, he said patients with heart problems and uncontrolled blood pressure were susceptible to infection and conversely COVID patients also develop heart problems.

Dr Bhat said that COVID patients having history of any heart problem like heart attack, cardiac stent or any other chronic heart problem should continue to take their prescribed medicine at optimal time.

He said that no change in medicine should be made during COVID-19 infection.

Dr Bhat advised heart patients to remain in touch with their personal and concerned doctors for suggestions in this regard.

He also asked the COVID-19 patients having heart issues not to pay heed to rumours regarding the ill effects of prescribed medicines during COVID infection seriously.

While emphasizing on vaccination for heart patients, Dr Bhat said that vaccination was very important for such patients who were taking blood thinner drugs like warfarin, aspirin or acitrom and there was no need to panic.

He said that it had been observed that coronavirus initially affected lungs then directly or indirectly affects heart and asked people to protect themselves from catching infection.

Meanwhile, Dr Bhat said that internal stable disease of some patients gets unstable due to COVID-19 infection which increases the chances of heart attack.

He also stressed on observance of COVID appropriate behavior strictly to be safe from infection.