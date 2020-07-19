COVID restrictions extended in Baramulla till July 21

The administration here on Sunday extended the COVID19 lockdown for two more days, till July 21.

On July 17 the administration had re-imposed restrictions for three days. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken following spike in deaths due to COVID19 and rise in the number of positive cases across the district. The district recorded two more deaths due to COVID19 today, taking the toll to 50.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), GN Itoo said there was sharp rise in COVID19 cases even from the areas outside containment zones. He termed the extension in lockdown “imperative.” “Decision to re-impose the restrictions has been taken to break the chain. People have shown positive response to the lockdown. We do hope we will be able to contain spread of COVID19. We will take all those decisions which are for the benefit of people,” the DC said.

As per the fresh order, restrictions will be imposed in terms of section 144 CrPC and section 34 of Disaster Management Act-2005. The order says all the shops across the district will remain closed and there will be complete restrictions over movement of public transport. “Only authorized vehicles will be allowed within the district,” reads the order.

Senior Superintendents of Police Baramulla and Sopore and SDMs Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, duty magistrates, SDPOs and SHOs concerned have been entrusted to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown. With 50 fatalities due to COVID19, Baramulla stands second after the Srinagar district, in terms of corona deaths.

An official said the total number of positive cases across the district has reached to 1548, while 892 patients have recovered. The administration has designated 64 areas as red zones.