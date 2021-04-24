Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 10:49 PM

COVID scare: Anantnag district court closed till April 30

Five test positive, work to continue on virtual mode
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The authorities in Anantnag District Court on Saturday announced suspension of physical activities following detection of five COVID positive cases.

The move came after five persons, in the complex tested positive for COVID19.

Among them are two judicial employees, two PSO’s and a Bar member.

“On the submission of Bar Association and keeping in view the surge in positive cases, it has been decided that all the Judicial Officers posted at district headquarters shall conduct the hearing of cases through virtual mode till April 30, 2021,” the notification issued reads.

It has asked the designated court officials to respond to the lawyers and litigants effectively during the court hours to avoid any inconvenience. Each Court should monitor the same,” the notification reads.

It further says that the entry of the members of the Bar and litigants in the District Court Complex, as per the directive, shall remain restricted till April 30, 2021 subject to directions of High Court of J&K.

“The attendance of the staff is to be also governed by Order No. 189 of 2021/RG dated April 5, 2021, the notification read.

Meanwhile, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in a communiqué has said that in a COVID testing camp organized by Naseer Ahmad Dar (Chairman District Legal Services Authority) for judicial officers, court employees, and other staffers, 91 COVID tests were conducted wherein  only two tested positive.

