COVID scare: College of paramedical science Baramulla closed

The college of paramedical science Baramulla has been closed for two weeks after three its students were tested positive for COVID 19, an official said.

The medical superintendent associate hospital Baramulla, Syed Masood Hussain, while confirming the three positive cases in the college said that three of its students were tested positive following which college has been closed for at least two weeks to avoid further spread of the virus.

The college of Paramedical science Baramulla has been recently started at old Baramulla hospital building. The college offers graduate courses in paramedics and around 100 students are enrolled in the college.

Meanwhile, two persons had died due to COVID 19 in GMC Baramulla on Sunday, the principal Medical College Baramulla, Ruby Reshi, said that the deceased persons were hailing from Doabgah and Handwara area of Kupwara district. “The deceased were heaving bilateral pneumonia and were critical at the time of admission at COVID hospital Baramulla,” she said

More than 45 COVID 19 patients are admitted at COVID hospital Baramulla. The officials here said that though they have made arrangement of around 80 patients in the hospital, however, the number of COVID 19 cases is increasing with every passing day and if cases further increase then it will be hard for them to accommodate more patients at the hospital.