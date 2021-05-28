Covid screening camps set up for Gujjars, Bakerwals along migration route

The seasonal migration of tribal nomads has started in Kashmir with the arrival of the several families of the nomadic tribal community on the way along with their livestock to upper reaches of Himalayas including Sonamarg, Drass and Kargil.

As per the centuries-old tradition, the nomadic tribal population start the seasonal migration in the second week of April every year, undertaking 40 to 45 days of travel to reach their destinations in the upper reaches in search of greener pastures.

For the convenience of the tribal community after detailed deliberations and inputs from various officers, the government this year decided to open the Mughal Road to facilitate the movement of trucks carrying fruits and seasonal migration of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Nomadic Bakerwals begin their seasonal migration after the second week of April to the upper reaches of Shivalik, PirPanjal, Sonamarg and Drass hills of the Himalayas to escape the rising temperature in the plains.

Most of the Bakerwals from Rajouri and Poonch areas take the Mughal Road that connects the PirPanjal region of Jammu to the Shopian district of Kashmit.

The road remains closed for six months for vehicular traffic during the winters. Last year, the country-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 had disrupted the migration of thousands of Bakerwals and Gujjars.

The government’s decision to open the Mughal Road and allow migration of the Bakerwals in spite of the lockdown has been seen as a welcome step.

Meanwhile, the administration has set up screening posts for the nomads and livestock at different places enroute.

District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Ganderbal, Ajaz Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that the department had set up four screening-cum-first aid camps at various transit routes for the wellbeing of the livestock.

He said apart from Gujjar-Bakerwal community, the advisory issued had also listed dos and don’ts for the sheep farmers and “chopans” who take livestock for grazing.

He said that for regular health checkup of these nomads and chopans, four first aid camps had already been set up at Nagbal, Haripora, Haknaar, and Naranaag.

“We are registering them and checking their details. Besides provideing them the first aid, we are also trying to create awareness that at highland pastures, the chopans strictly follow the guidelines on hygiene like washing of hands with soap before and after contact with animals to avoid transmission of infection,” he said.