COVID upsurge: SKIMS shuts OPD services

As Kashmir’s healthcare is being pushed to limit by COVID-19, main tertiary hospital – the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) has shut down its outpatient services for the time being as the hospital is overwhelmed with COVID patients.

As per officials, the healthcare institute has designated 300 beds for COVID patients out of which 299 are occupied. “Being a premier healthcare institution there is a huge rush of patients who come for consultations, but given the risk involved the management has decided to shut its OPDs till further orders.”

“Primary focus is the treatment of COVID patients, however the emergency services are operational,” a senior medico said.

Assistant Director PR, SKIMS, KulsoomBhat said, “In view of COVID pandemic, OPD of SKIMS has been shut for the time being, however the emergency services will remain functional. Apart from it, SKIMS has expanded its tele-consultation programme which was already going on.”

As per SKIMS officials, the public can avail tele-consultation for specialties which include general medicine, general surgery, neurosurgery, cardiology, endocrinology, neonatology and Obs. &Gynae and other medical advice.

On April 8, SKIMS ordered closure of all non-emergency surgeries and admissions to carve space for the increasing load of COVID19 patients.

SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina is also providing online OPD services from April 24.

Earlier, SMHS Hospital shut down its out-patient department (OPD) in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases.