Covid vaccine 100% safe: Director Health

Terming Covid-19 vaccine as 100 percent safe, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather Sunday said that news circulating against the vaccine was fake.

He said that the news attributed to French virologist and Noble prize laureate, Luc Montagnier that vaccine causes Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) had already been rejected by experts as incorrect.

He said that experts from the relevant field were consulted and it had been found that vaccine is 100 percent safe and news attributed to it was not right.

Dr Rather said that people should not worry and avoid paying heed to any such fake news.

He said that renowned scientist Dr M S Khuroo had also rebuffed this news.

The Director Health appealed people not to hesitate and come forward for vaccination which provides high protection against the coronavirus.