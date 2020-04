Authorities have set-up 242 teams for health audit of entire population of this district to identify people having COVID19 symptoms.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal visited various areas of sub-division Kangan to inspect the audit, screening and door-to-door survey through mobile app Swasthya Nidhi.

The administration has constituted booth level awareness groups (BAG). Supervisors and medical supervisory teams (MST) were also imparted training regarding the app.