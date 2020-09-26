Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Zehru Nissa
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 27, 2020, 2:14 AM

COVID19: 28-year-old among 19 casualties, toll 1,141

Zehru Nissa
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 27, 2020, 2:14 AM
File Representational Photo
File Representational Photo

As many as 19 people died of COVID19 in J&K, including a 28-year-old from Pulwama, in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,141.

In Kashmir, seven people lost battle with COVID19 – four of them were from Srinagar. A 28-year-old youth who was admitted to SKIMS on September 24 passed away a day later. He was a resident of Rajpora, Pulwama and was suffering from blood cancer.

A doctor working at the hospital said the patient was brought to the hospital in a serious condition. “He had severe COVID19 pneumonia and died due to the infection,” he said.

The doctor said that patients fighting malignancies and other ailments were at high risk to die due to COVID19. “It is a high risk group because the patients are in an immune-compromised state,” he said.

Three other patients who died due to COVID19 at the hospital included a 55-year-old man from Awantabhawan, Srinagar, 75-year-old women from Kadi Kadal Srinagar and a 70-year-old man from Duderhama Ganderbal.

At SMHS Hospital, a 60-year-old women from Kupwara and a 65-year-old man from Haft Chinar Srinagar became the latest COVID19 casualties. A 75-year-old man from Bohri Kadal Srinagar died at the Chest Diseases Hospital here. In Jammu, 12 COVID19 deaths were reported, as per the data provided by the government.

