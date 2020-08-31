COVID19: 3 vehicles seized, 35 fined over SOP violations in Bandipora

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC), ARTO Bandipora today conducted extensive checking on different inter-district routes of Bandipora and imposed fine on the traffic violators.

During the drive, more than 150 vehicles were checked by the team and the violators were fined for violating social distancing besides resorting to overloading, driving without seat belts and crash helmets, using pressure horns, wrong lane driving and plying of vehicles in contravention of Registration Certificates and route permits. 03 passenger vehicles were also seized and 35 vehicles were challaned for not following SOP’s.

Moreover, road safety tips were imparted among the bikers at various spots during the intensive checking.

The vehicles were also challaned for plying without (HSRP) High Security Registration Plates during the drive.