COVID19: 48-year-old healthy man loses life

Six persons died of COVID19 in Kashmir on Saturday, the death toll of the division now 1049 while 565 more people were confirmed to have the viral infection.

Meanwhile, no COVID19 death was reported from Jammu division today.

Of the six people dying today in Kashmir, two were from Srinagar district, two to Baramulla and one each from Kupwara and Budgam districts.

A 48-year-old man from Chrare-e-Sharif Budgam died on Friday enroute to a hospital, a health official said.

He said the patient tested positive for COVID19. He was not reported to have any underlying illness.

A senior doctor said many COVID19 patients present cardiac symptoms alone or in combination with respiratory and other symptoms.

“He died of heart attack,” the doctor said.

A 50-year-old man from Rainawari Srinagar admitted at SKIMS Soura passed away today.

The deceased was admitted with severe COVID19 pneumonia, a doctor at the hospital said adding that the patient was hypertensive.

A 57-year-old woman from Baramulla died at GMC Baramulla today at the Chest Diseases Hospital.

She had no underlying illness but had bilateral COVID19 pneumonia, a doctor at the hospital said.

A 65-year-old man from LolabKupwara with COVID19 pneumonia lost life at SMHS Hospital while a 70-year-old man from KaitanganBaramulla also succumbed at SKIMS Soura.

A 75-year-old man from Bemina Srinagar did at Chest Diseases Hospital today.

The COVID19 fatalities reached 391 in Srinagar, 157 in Baramulla, 96 in Budgam and 78 in Kupwara district.

Of the 565 new cases, 306 were from Kashmir division while 259 were from Jammu division.

The new cases included 42 people arriving from outside J&K.

A health official said 24,826 COVID19 tests were carried out in J&K in during the past 24 hours.

The positive percentage of samples was 2.28 today.

Currently, 5728 cases are active in Kashmir division of the 1,02,159 reported till date.

A total of 94,851 cases, 92.85 percent of the people who had tested positive have recovered, the J&K government said.