COVID19: Central team to visit Kashmir today to assess situation

A team of experts from government of India will arrive here on Tuesday to assess ground situation amid the COVID19 pandemic.

An official said the team will visit the districts which have high incidences of COVID19 cases to assess the situation through meetings with healthcare officials.

The team, according to the official, comprises Shantmanu, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Textiles; Dr Tanzin Dikid, Joint Director NCDC and, Dr RK Gupta, senior physician respiratory medicine at Dr RML Hospital Delhi.

The official said the team will visit the districts from where a high number of cases have been reported in the recent past, along with Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo.

The official said the team will be evaluating the strategy adopted by J&K government in order to contain the spread of the viral infection. It will also visit various hospitals designated for COVID19 and meet administration of these institutes.

A report regarding assessment and suggestions will be submitted at the end of the visit, the official said. Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education had said the team will be apprised with data and analysis of COVID19 pandemic.