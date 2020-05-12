COVID19 containment: DC Srinagar hails support from SKUAST, KU

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Tuesday thanked the Vice Chancellors of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) and University of Kashmir (KU) for their support to the district administration in COVID19 containment efforts.

The DC visited the Vice Chancellors in their respective offices at Shalimar and Zakoora and expressed gratitude for support of their institutions in ongoing efforts of the administration to tackle the prevailing situation due to COVID19 epidemic.

In addition to space for establishment first of quarantine centres and then of wellness centres, the Universities also supported the efforts of the administration through provision of technical manpower and also relevant equipment and machineries.

The DC commended the scholars of SKUAST for their role in improving the COVID19 testing capabilities in J&K.

The Vice Chancellors while speaking on the occasion expressed happiness that their institutions have been able to help in the challenging times. Both the VCs assured of continued support to the district administration for as long as the situation demands.

Both the universities have been involved in COVID19 containment efforts right from the beginning when these were set into motion in the district over two months ago.