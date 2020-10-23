COVID19 continues to claim lives: 22 year old latest victim

With COVID19 continued to claim lives, 12 people succumbed to the virus in J&K within last 24 hours, including a young female. 586 more people tested positive today.

A 22 year old female from Waliwar Ganderbal died of COVID19 Thursday evening at SKIMS Soura. A doctor working at the hospital said the patient had been admitted with acute respiratory distress and gastritis. She was immediately put on oxygen support but did not improve, he said. “She was in a state of shock. She had developed acute viral illness and her condition deteriorated very fast,” he said. In some patients, the doctor said, the virus creates a reaction that leads to multi-organ failure. “It can happen in any age group,” he said.

The death of the 22 year old is a reminder, the doctor said, that COVID19 “needs to be taken seriously”. “We are dealing with a virus that has taken lives of many young and healthy individuals,” he said.

Seven other people also died in Kashmir division, after they had tested positive. Four of these were admitted at SKIMS Soura: a 55 year old female from Lal Bazar Srinagar and a 75 year old male from Nawabagh Srinagar, a 60 year old male from Old Town Baramulla and a 100 year old male from Hajin Bandipora.

Two patients admitted at GMC Anantnag for treatment of COVID19 died today. These were both females: a 60 year old from Pahalgam Anantnag and a 55 year old from Matipora Anantnag.

A 65 year old female from Hajin Bandipora admitted at SMHS Hospital was the eighth casualty of the day in Kashmir.

In Jammu, four people were reported to have lost lives after testing COVID19 positive.

Although there has been a reduction in the positive percentage of samples tested, the number of daily cases has not fallen drastically over the past two weeks. The cases have been ranging around 600 for over 14 days now, official data reveals.

Today, 25030 tests were carried out of which 586 were reported positive. These included 206 from Jammu division and 380 from Kashmir division.

In Kashmir, the number of active cases has not dropped significantly in October. Today, 5261 cases were active in Kashmir, of which 511 were admitted in hospitals while 4750 were under home isolation.

In Jammu division, 2581 cases were active, of which 2419 were under home isolation and 169 were admitted.

The district-wise tally of new cases in Kashmir division was as: Srinagar 154, Budgam 41, Baramulla 40, Pulwama 20, Kupwara 30, Anantnag 49, Bandipora 12, Ganderbal 22, Kulgam 11 and Shopian 1.

In Jammu division, 121 cases were from Jammu district. The number of recovered cases reached 81486, of the 90752 reported till date.