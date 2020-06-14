COVID19: CRPF personnel screened in Anantnag after 24 troopers test positive

The paramilitary CRPF on Sunday completed screening of its men at camp in Anantnag district than two dozen personnel were tested positive for coronavirus.

The force, with about 3.25 lakh personnel, has deployed about 70 battalions in Kashmir. Most of these battalions are deployed in different parts of Kashmir for law and order and operational duties.

Inspector General of Police, CRPF (Operations), Rajesh Kumar said they carried out screening of its personnel in Anantnag.

“The process was completed today in accordance with the guidelines,” said Kumar. “Every effort is being made to stop further spread of the coronavirus.”

The senior paramilitary officer said that so far there was no affect on personnel who were either on law and order or in operational duties.

“There is no impact and our Jawans are following the health advisories and other guidelines to prevent spread of coronavirus,” he said.

Kumar said the force personnel were now allowed to proceed on leave. “Every advisory is being followed when the force personnel go on leave or return for the duties,” he said. “We encourage avoiding physical contact such as handshakes and advise our Jawans to practice cough hygiene.”

Another senior officer posted in Kashmir said MHA has in a detailed guideline asked the force to avoid places which have heavy footfall.

“We are mostly organising web-based meetings if urgent, but we don’t meet in groups of more than 10. We avoid all conferences, sports events and visits to markets and malls,” he said, adding.

The personnel, the officer said, have been advised to wash hands frequently, especially when in public places. “We are also organising public awareness and education camps, and putting up posters related to COVID19 advisories by Health Ministry and World Health Organisation,” he said.