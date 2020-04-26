Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 1:21 AM

COVID19: DC Budgam directs aggressive testing

GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 1:21 AM
File Photo

Deputy commissioner, Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai Sunday emphasized on aggressive testing of all suspected to contain spread of coronavirus in the district.

The DC stated this while chairing a meeting of officers to review the measure being taken to contain the corona pandemic.

Trending News
File Pic

5 civilians hurt as shell explodes at encounter site in J&K's Kulgam

GK Pic

Three militants killed in Lower Munda gunfight, arms recovered: Police

File Pic

Will take a decision after May 3, says Div Com as Kashmir residents stranded outside seek evacuation

GK Pic

Asthal Kulgam encounter: Only one body recovered so far, searches underway, says police

Among others the meeting was attended by ADC Budgam, Dr Nasir Ahmad Lone; CMO, Dr Nazir Ahmad; ACD, Nuzhat Qureshi; ACR, Rayees Ahmad; COVID19 nodal officers; SDMs; DHO; BMOs and other officers.

During the meeting, the DC directed the officers to double the number of tests conducted daily and advised people who reported having respiratory tract infections during this April to get tested for COVID19.

He instructed the officers to ensure that all pregnant women were tested for the disease besides elderly persons and all frontline workers of health and other departments.

Latest News
File Pic

5 civilians hurt as shell explodes at encounter site in J&K's Kulgam

File Pic

PCB bans Umar Akmal for three years

File Pic

RBI writes off over Rs 68K cr. loans, Choksi among 50 top wilful defaulters: RTI

Representational Pic

Ladakh gets its first COVID-19 testing lab

He directed the officers to ensure speedy collection of swabs and conduct aggressive testing of all suspected for early detection. 

Meanwhile, emphasizing on early completion of requisite training process regarding the use of application of ‘Swasthya Nidhi App’ which has been specifically designed to monitor health status of people, the DC said after the completion of the training of Anganwadi workers, Asha workers and BLOs as a basic screening team will conduct door-to-door survey to detect positive cases, if any, through this app.

The DC said all the officers must get familiarized about the technical know-how of the app to ensure its use to detect of the cases in their respective jurisdictions.

Related News