COVID19: DC Budgam directs aggressive testing

Deputy commissioner, Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai Sunday emphasized on aggressive testing of all suspected to contain spread of coronavirus in the district.

The DC stated this while chairing a meeting of officers to review the measure being taken to contain the corona pandemic.

Among others the meeting was attended by ADC Budgam, Dr Nasir Ahmad Lone; CMO, Dr Nazir Ahmad; ACD, Nuzhat Qureshi; ACR, Rayees Ahmad; COVID19 nodal officers; SDMs; DHO; BMOs and other officers.

During the meeting, the DC directed the officers to double the number of tests conducted daily and advised people who reported having respiratory tract infections during this April to get tested for COVID19.

He instructed the officers to ensure that all pregnant women were tested for the disease besides elderly persons and all frontline workers of health and other departments.

He directed the officers to ensure speedy collection of swabs and conduct aggressive testing of all suspected for early detection.

Meanwhile, emphasizing on early completion of requisite training process regarding the use of application of ‘Swasthya Nidhi App’ which has been specifically designed to monitor health status of people, the DC said after the completion of the training of Anganwadi workers, Asha workers and BLOs as a basic screening team will conduct door-to-door survey to detect positive cases, if any, through this app.

The DC said all the officers must get familiarized about the technical know-how of the app to ensure its use to detect of the cases in their respective jurisdictions.