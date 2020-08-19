Kashmir, Today's Paper
Covid19: DCP inspection team reviews mitigation efforts in Kulgam

Inspection team of Divisional Control Room (DCR) Wednesday visited Kulgam to have first-hand appraisal of COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the district.

The team comprised of state surveillance officer Dr Talat Jabeen and nodal officer for sampling Dr. Gazala Nazki It held threadbare discussion during a meeting on mitigation efforts put up by the district administration and health department to combat COVID-19 pandemic in the district.

The team was apprised about various measures that have been put in place in the district to contain the spread of virus including establishment of quarantine and wellness centers, aggressive contact tracing, distribution of masks, aggressive sanitation in urban and rural areas, IEC activities besides other measures.

