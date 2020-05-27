COVID19: DGP rewards 166 officers, police personnel

Director General of Police, (DGP) Dilbag Singh has rewarded 166 officers and police personnel with commendation certificates and cash rewards to boost the morale of the personnel who are on the forefront of the efforts to contain spread of COVID19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement said of the 166 police personnel, nine are Inspectors, 10 Sub-Inspector, nine Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 20 Head Constables, 49 Selection Grade Constables, 38 Constables, seven Followers and 16 SPOs.

One pharmacist and seven semi skilled employees have also been rewarded.

These rewards have been given to these officers and personnel for their dedication and devotion towards their assigned duties.

The DGP complemented these officers and personnel for their work and dedication and expressed hope they will continue to work with same zeal in future.

Earlier 230 officers including eight Inspectors, 13 Sub-Inspector, 18 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 36 Head Constables, 63 Selection Grade Constables, 42 Constables, 18 Followers and 27 SPOs were also rewarded.