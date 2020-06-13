COVID19: Divisional Commissioner reviews functioning of NGOs

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole chaired a meeting here Saturday to review the role and functioning of Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) in combating the present situation arisen due to COVID19 pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Nodal Officer for NGOs and heads of various NGOs operating in Srinagar district, while as the District NGO Coordinators and district heads of NGOs functioning in other districts participated through video conference.

The meeting discussed threadbare the work done by NGOs during the COVID19 pandemic and future plans to support and help citizens especially needy people by providing necessary living requirements.

While appreciating the work done by NGOs, the Divisional Commissioner stressed on the coordination among different NGO bodies and administration so that better services were provided to needy during the pandemic.

Pole also enjoined upon the district NGO Coordinators to facilitate these NGOs bodies by way of providing support so that these bodies were able to render human service in better way.

On the occasion, representatives of various NGOs put forth their suggestions and short and long term proposals for strengthening and streamlining the charity services to the people.