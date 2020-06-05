Covid19 | Ensure strict adherence to guidelines: Advisor Baseer Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting of divisional administration and health officials here regarding the administrative and medical aspects for management of Covid-19.

The Advisor laid emphasis on strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the Government of India and Department of Health. He asked to make the wearing of face masks and observation of social distancing norms mandatory.

Most of the officers participated in the meeting through Video Conferencing.

The Advisor asked the officers about the Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be observed for the gradual unlocking process to be taken in hand subsequently. He took stock of the preparations made by the divisional administration regarding this process and directed to show utmost seriousness in taking all the measures required as per the guidelines and local requirements.

He advised the officers to look into the needs of people in view of the picking up of the agricultural and horticulture activities here. He asked them to create awareness among rural population so that they take the precautionary measures while working in their farms and orchards.