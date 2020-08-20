COVID19: GMC Srinagar conducts Sero-Survey-II in Pulwama

Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar is conducting second round of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) initiated national sero-survey for COVID19 in 10 clusters in Pulwama district.

The survey titled “National sero-surveillance” to monitor the trend of SARS-CoV-2 infection transmission in India is being conducted with full support from Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Raghav Langer, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Hassina Mir and health teams while ICMR and National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai is providing support in training, guidance, data management and logistics support, said Dr S Muhammad Salim Khan, HOD Community Medicine, GMC and nodal person for the survey for Pulwama.

A medical team comprising faculty, resident doctors and medical interns from the department have been deputed by Dr Samia Rashid, Principal, GMC for conducting the survey.

In the first round, the sero-prevalence in the district was found to be 2% which was higher than the national average of 0.73%.

The ICMR is conducting the study through its regional centres, however the Director General ICMR & Secretary, Department of Health Research, Union Health Ministry, Dr Balram Bhargava again asked the GMC to conduct the study in Pulwama on its behalf for which it has communicated to Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education department.