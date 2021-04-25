COVID19 guidelines violations: 992 violators fined, 4 FIRs registered, 9 arrested

In its continuous efforts to sensitise the masses about controlling the highly contagious Coronavirus, the J&K Police has been organizing several public awareness drives, interaction programmes, distribution of masks, public announcements and distribution of pamphlets across Kashmir.

Now, keeping in view the recent daily surge in the number of cases in Kashmir Valley, Police in its efforts to implement Covid-19 guidelines strictly have arrested 09 persons in the last 24 hours, lodged 04 FIRs and also realized the fine to the tune of ?122,750/- from 992 people for violating the guidelines/rules. Moreover, 12 vehicles were also seized for violating the restriction orders in Budgam.

Community members are once again requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/guidelines/protocols for the safety of the people. The special drive shall remain continue throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures.