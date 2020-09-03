COVID19: HC Jammu wing closed for 2 days after some officials test positive

Some officials of High Court, Jammu wing have tested positive for COVID19, prompting the authorities to close down the Court for two days. An order issued by Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Gita Mittal has said that some officials in Jammu wing of the Court have tested positive for COVID19.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government, access to the Court premises will remain closed for two days, for sanitization purposes, reads the order.

“No person except the sanitization workers will be permitted to enter into the High Court wing Jammu on September 4 and September 5,” reads the order. “The urgent cases listed on September 4 in Jammu wing of the High Court will be taken up for consideration on September 7. Dates in other matters will be given by the concerned bench secretary and the same will be uploaded on the website of the High Court on September 7.”