COVID19: 'Infected' man narrates ordeal, official apathy

A residents of Khawjabagh locality here who was discharged from a quarantine centre, but later told he has tested positive for COVID19 said the health authorities were not producing the report confirming he has contracted the infection.

Hafiz (name changed) said soon after he was discharged from the quarantine centre and handed over “COVID19 negative certificate” on May 17, he was, within hours, asked to report back at the indoor stadium quarantine centre.

“I was informed that my earlier report was blurred and that I have to undergo a fresh test. I registered my protest and questioned if the report was blur then how was I given the COVID 19 negative certificate and allowed to go home,” said Hafiz.

He said the officials assured him that his COVOD19 report will be made available within two hours. They told me the sample will be tested at Srinagar lab on priority,” Hafiz said. He said after two hours, officials told him that he has tested positive for the virus. “I don’t understand how my test report was made public even before it had actually been received from Srinagar,” said Hafiz.

Hafiz questioned the authenticity of the “verbal confirmation” of his COVIOD19 positive test by the authorities. He said despite pleading for a copy of the report for more than a week, the officials failed to produce it and instead asked him that the Srinagar lab has “refused to conduct his test saying second test of the same person is carried out only after 14 days, as per the protocol.”

“After 14 days, the health officials collected my samples again on 29 May. But even after passing of two days, I haven’t been shown the test report,” said Hafiz.

The district administration has already ordered an inquiry in to the negligence by the health authorities. A three-member committee has been constituted and asked to submit its report by June 3.