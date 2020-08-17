COVID19: ISM J&K 'fights pandemic with immune boosters'

Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K, has distributed immune boosting AYUSH drugs among over 4.6 lakh persons, since the spread of COVID19 in Kashmir.

Frontline workers and service providers in red zones, their families, contacts of COVID cases, government employees, security personnel and persons with co-morbidities are among beneficiaries who were given these immune boosters.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain Gazi, Divisional Nodal Officer ISM, (AYUSH) COVID19, Kashmir said till date 4,68,618 persons have been provided medicines including Sharbat Unaab, Amrita Arista, Agastiya Haritki, Tab Aswagandha, Samsamani vati, AYUSH 64, Arsenic Album 30, Chawanprash, and Herbex.

He said these formulations contain a number of ingredients including Guduchi, Amla, Haridra, Tulasi, Ashwagandha, Unaab, Sepistaan, Behidana and Karanjwah.

He said these drugs have “scientifically proven” immuno-modulator, anti pyretic, antioxidant, anti inflammatory, anxiolytic, anti microbial and adaptogenic properties and besides have no or minimum side effects.

Dr Gazi said the process of distribution was still in vogue on daily basis with proper mechanism in place to identify the beneficiaries and deliver the AYUSH drugs and added that the process was being properly monitored by a designated team of experts in Kashmir.

Dr Gazi said from day one, when the first case of COVID19 was detected in Kashmir, the staff of ISM institutions has been out working in the field alongside their allopathic counterparts as frontline warriors.

“Medical Officers, pharmacists and other staff of ISM have been actively performing their duties in Rapid Response Teams, Contact Tracing Teams, Quarantine Centres, Sampling Teams and COVID Care Centers in all districts of Kashmir,” he said.

He said that entire system was being closely monitored by Director ISM, Dr Mohan Singh for effective implementation of all directions, distribution of medicine and other guidelines.

Dr Gazi said though the adoption of preventive measures, early diagnosis and timely medical care was must for prevention of disease, however, enhancing an individual’s immunity can play a vital role in safeguarding against this infection and improving the prognosis of the disease.