COVID19: JKSACS launches sensitization programme for religious leaders

As part of its continued IEC campaign, Jammu and Kashmir AIDS Control Society (JKSACS) today organized a sensitization programme for religious leaders on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme was organized under the directions of Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department AtalDulloo to sensitize religious leaders about the measures to be taken to avoid the spread of the virus.

The programme was carried out here at Darul-UloomBilaliya, Lal Bazar, Srinagar, and Kashmir for the Ulama, Muftis and Moulanas of district Srinagar.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Project Director Jammu and Kashmir AIDS Control Society also participated in the Programme.

At the outset, Mufti Qazi Mohammad Imran gave the welcome address following which Mufti Abdul Rashid Miftahi gave a detailed sermon on COVID-19 Pandamic in light of Islam and also highlighted the role of Imams, Moulanas and Mufti’s in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

Dr. NaveedNazir Shah, Professor and Head, Department of Chest Medicine, GMC, Srinagar gave detailed information about the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on human body and how the transmission can be stopped with strict adherence to the social distancing and wearing of masks during the gatherings at the religious places.

Dr. Rabbanie Tariq, Preventive Medicine Specialist, SPM, GMC Srinagar at COVID Control Room Kashmir requested the participants to strictly follow SOPs as issued by the government from time to time to check the spread of the disease besides, also advocate for its strict adherence.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Project Director Jammu and Kashmir AIDS Control Society highlighted the impact of the proper dissemination of the information on COVID-19 to the masses and the effective role that the religious leaders can play to help curb the pandemic.

He ensured all the support to the religious leaders for the dissemination of the proper information at the grass root level and also distributed masks and sanitizers among the participants.

He further highlighted the role played by the Department of Health & Medical Education in the fight against the COVID-19 in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.