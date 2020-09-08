COVID19: JKSACS sensitization campaign reaches Kupwara

As part of its continued IEC campaign, the Jammu and Kashmir AIDS Control Society on Monday carried out a sensitization programme at Markazi Darul-Ul-Uloom, Doodhwan, Kupwara, for the Ulama, Muftis and religious clerics of district Kupwara.

Sensitization of religious leaders on the COVID19 and the measures to be taken to avoid the spread of the virus continues under the directions of Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department Atal Dullo.

On the Occasion, District Tuberculosis Officer, Kupwara gave detailed information about the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on the human body and the means how transmission can be stopped with strict adherence to the social distancing and wearing of masks during the gatherings at the religious places.

Assistant Director, Jammu and Kashmir AIDS Control Society highlighted the impact of the proper dissemination of the information on COVID-19 to the masses and the effective role that the religious leaders can play in curbing the pandemic.