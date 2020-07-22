COVID19 | Kashmir put under 5-day lockdown

In view of the surge in COVID19 cases and deaths, the J&K administration on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown in nine out of 10 districts in Kashmir from till July 27.

“Complete lockdown in all red districts (excluding Bandipora) of Kmr Div from today evening till 6 am on 27-7-2020 (Sic),” Department of Information and Public Relations said in a tweet on Wednesday.

However, the movement of essential services, goods carriers, oils tankers will continue unhindered. Also agriculture, horticulture and construction activities will also be allowed.

Jammu and Kashmir has 6,540 active cases out of which 5,200 are in Kashmir, and Srinagar continues to the be the hotbed of COVID19.

On Tuesday, the yearly Amarnath Yatra was cancelled by the government due to increased COVID19 spread. However, there are concerns over the unchecked inflow of labourers into the valley.

The authorities have asked all district SSPs to implement the lockdown restrictions in letter and spirit.

Some District Magistrates have issued orders for complete lockdown in their jurisdiction areas.

There has been a sharp jump in Covid19 cases in Kashmir Valley and it accounts for 243 of 263 deaths reported so far in the union territory.

While the union territory administration here had first announced a lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir on March 22 as part of its efforts to curb the spread of COVID19, restrictions were imposed in many parts of the valley on March 19 after the union territory saw its first positive case from Srinagar.

The lockdown was then gradually eased in June and the markets in the city re-opened after about three months in the second week of June.