COVID19 | Kupwara records recovery rate of 80.32 %

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din today said that both Administration and Health department along with police are putting their best efforts in mitigation of Covid crisis in the district.

The DC said this while briefing media persons, about covid situation in the district adding that a multipronged strategy is being adopted vis-à-vis tackling the Covid-19 situation.

He said that sampling has been intensified in the district to identify the positive cases and isolate them to safeguard the lives of other people.

Giving details, the DC said that the district had total 10015 positive cases, adding that 8044 recovery cases have been recorded in the district which commensurate to 80.32 percent. He said 131 deaths have also been recorded so far in the district.

The DC said that the positive rate of cases is declining day by day in the district and appealed to the people to continue their support to the administration by following Covid guidelines in letter and spirit.