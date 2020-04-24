COVID19 lockdown: 250 persons airlifted from Rajasthan

A batch of 250 students and pilgrims who were stranded in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan were airlifted to Kashmir and Ladakh, on Friday. They had been put in quarantine at Jaisalmer on March 15 after their evacuation from Iran.

An official said of 250 persons, around 53 landed at Srinagar airport while the rest of them were airlifted to Ladakh.

“A total of 600 students and pilgrims who were stranded at Jaisalmer have been airlifted so far,” said deputy commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri families and students stranded in other states are persistently demanding their evacuation.

“I am the resident of district Kulgam in Kashmir and I am currently stuck in Mumbai. I want to return home because of various difficulties I am facing here. Please help us so that government of J&K will take it serious and evacuate us,” said Nadeem Ahmad in an email to Greater Kashmir.

Similarly, dozens of families and workers including labourers who were not earning these days in view of the lockdown urged the administration to airlift them.

“We are some families stranded in Delhi but we have our cars available with us. We request the J&K administration to allow us to travel in our cars to Kashmir. We will go for home quarantine in Kashmir,” said another resident from Kashmir.

Around a dozen students including were currently stranded in Agra due to the lockdown. The students appealed to Uttar Pradesh government and J&K administration to make necessary arrangements for their evacuation.

“We are running short of money and basic necessities as well. The number of COVID19 cases in Agra is also increasing. J&K administration should come forward and evacuate us,” a student said.

Another resident from Kashmir who is stranded in Sonipat, Haryana said they were facing hard times while.

“It is really becoming hard to survive here and all of us are in a state of agony and depression. We appeal to J&K administration to take some measures for our evacuation so that we join our families in the holy month of Ramadan,” said Muhammad Amin Malik.

The Deputy Commissioner said the discussion about evacuation of patients and other old-aged persons stranded in different parts of the country was going on at administrative level.