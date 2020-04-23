COVID19 Lockdown | Authorities exploring options to keep academic calendar going for students

The prolonged closure of the educational institutions in the Valley and apprehension about further extension amid the COVID19 lockdown has policymakers in the education sector on an edge.

From school to university level, the authorities are apprehensive about smooth functioning of the academic calendar which has prompted them to work out “second option” to keep students engaged with curriculum-based studies.

An official said even if students were engaged through online classes, apprehensions remain about the situation which will unfold on May 3. “There is complete uncertainty as to whether the situation will improve or the lockdown will be extended,” the official said.

He said the students in colleges need to be physically present in laboratories for practical classes, which cannot be done online. “This is a major issue for us,” said Vice Chancellor Cluster University of Srinagar, Dr Sheikh Javaid. “If the situation improves we may call students in a group of six to seven to take practical classes. But the decision will be taken after May 3, when the ongoing lockdown ends.”

About the conduct of semester exams and admission of fresh batch of students in colleges, he said the varsity was mulling to combine the two semester exams keeping in view prevailing pandemic situation.

“We will start the online admission in colleges for fresh batch of students in coming two weeks. It will all depend how situation unfolds in future. At this stage we don’t have a solution,” he said.

Kashmir University (KU) is also planning to introduce online system of examination for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in case of further extension in the lockdown.

“In case lockdown is extended the paper work will be replaced by online exam,” said Registrar KU, Nisar Ahmad Mir.

He said they will provisionally promote fresh batch (first semester PG course) students to the next semester and conduct combined exam later according to the situation.

All the Universities, colleges and schools had framed a proper academic calendar for the current session, which however got disrupted due to the lockdown.

Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Muhammad Younis Malik said they were analyzing situation and will work out different plans for reaching out to the students.

He said they were more concerned about maintaining social distance and avoid visiting students at their doorsteps to avoid spread of COVID19. “We are studying various models to keep students engaged,” he said.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma said any decision will be taken only after the ongoing lockdown ends.

He said J&K BOSE has been already engaged with certain exercises to work out the alternate plans for holding exams in case the lockdown period gets extended.