UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:59 AM

COVID19 lockdown: Cong slams admin for salary deduction of employees

UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:59 AM

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Sunday slammed the administration over deduction of salaries of government employees in various departments after declaring them absent from duties during the current lockdown.

In a statement, the party asked the administration to come clean on the issue and explain as to why the TA of employees has been deducted.

The District Congress Committee, President Abdul Gani Khan expressed concern over the issue, terming the move as illogical.

He said the lockdown was declared in the backdrop of spread of COVID19 pandemic after the government feared that the disease might engulf the entire J&K and advised people to adhere to the advisories.

“One fails to understand that when the entire country was put under strict lockdown, why the salaries or TA of employees has been deducted,” Khan said.

He urged upon the administration to look into the matter and revoke the order for deduction of salaries of the employees.

