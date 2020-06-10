Covid19 Lockdown | 'Free Meals Initiative' distributes 14,000 meals in 2 months

Amid Covid19 pandemic and lockdown, volunteers deliver boxes of freshly cooked biryani to attendants of patients at the Lal Ded maternity hospital.

This has been a regular practice at many of city-based hospitals for last few months as where volunteers of NGO “Dard Welfare Society” distribute free meals every evening.

The ‘Free Meals Initiative’ envisaged to ensure that “no one goes to bed empty stomach” has so far provided more than 14,000 meals at various hospitals during last two months.

“This year during Ramadhan it began with the urge to erase hunger and we started providing meals for Iftar. Soon we began giving away 170-200 meals to those around who have been affected by the lockdown due to Covid-19,” said Muhammad Azhar-u-din, a PhD scholar at IIT Madras and a volunteer working with Dard Welfare Society.

For most of the day, the meals, mostly including mutton, chicken or egg biryani are cooked at a kitchen based in civil lines of Srinagar.

As evening approaches, the volunteers reach hospitals to distribute the food packs. “We are doing our best to reach out to as many people as possible. Currently we are distributing food packets to government hospitals such as SHMS, LD Hospital Bones and Joint Hospital and to people with no means of income due to present circumstances,” said Shakeel Ahmad Dar, another volunteer. “The initiative also forms part of our wider community response to COVID-19,” he said.

The initiative was taken up by a group of individuals during Ramadan, a month which routinely witnesses new humanitarian initiatives. “There has been an overwhelming response to the initiative . There are doctors, youngsters from different parts of the Valley who are helping out. We have set a target of providing 4 lakh meals this year,” said the volunteer. Amid the present lockdown owing to Covid-19, when attendants accompanying patients at hospitals find it difficult to find suitable meals in the market place, getting to eat well-cooked food is quite satisfying. “At times of crisis, it is heartening that we are getting such good food here. This is the results of the values that are deeply rooted in our society,” said Showkat Ahmad, an attendant at LD Hospital belonging to Shopian.

Volunteers of the initiative which includes government officials, scholars, chartered accountants and doctors say, many people came forward to contribute during the holy month of Ramadan but “mostly such initiatives last till the celebration of Eid”. “However, the ‘Free Meals Initiative’ has outstretched itself beyond the holy month, considering the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in Kashmir,” said another volunteer. “A humble initiative started by a few samaritans surviving this long while exceeding its targets, reflects the powerful solidarity among the people of Kashmir,” said the volunteer.

Another volunteer described the gesture as a “simple yet effective initiative of providing meals to hundreds of people every day,”

“This certainly provides hope in the midst of a crisis and proves that humble beginnings can take great shapes, a good intent is all that is required,” the volunteer said. “It is often said that something good comes out of every crisis and it is only during difficult times, that we can self-reflect how we stand as a society,”said the volunteer.

Among other volunteers includes Shakeel Ahmad Ghanie, Assistant Commissioner, Income Tax; Dr Irshad Ahmad, Senior Resident at SKIMS; Altaf Hussain, Chartered Accountant; Junaid Farooq Zargar, PhD Scholar at NIT Srinagar; Shakeel Maqbool, state director PSMS; Vaqar Gani, Scientist, SKIMS, Hizab Zargar , Social Activist