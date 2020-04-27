Kashmir, Today's Paper
Sajad Gul
Bandipora,
UPDATED: April 28, 2020, 12:38 AM

COVID19: Medical team, police attacked in Bandipora village

‘They’d gone to collect sample of deceased suspected to be infected with coronavirus’
Sajad Gul
Bandipora,
UPDATED: April 28, 2020, 12:38 AM
Representational Pic

A medical team which had gone to collect samples of a woman who died in Poshwara village of Naidkhai in this district on Monday was pelted with stones by locals.

As per the reports, the team received an input that the 70-year-old woman had died due to illness and doctors were suspecting her death might have been due to COVID19.

Trending News

Stranded Kashmir, Ladakh residents continue to suffer as govt delay evacuation

Representational Pic

Random testing begins in COVID19 red zones of Hajin

3 COVID19 patients recover in Ganderbal, discharged

Hailstorm damages crops in Tangmarg village

As the doctors reached the village to collect her samples and the samples of her family, they came under heavy stone pelting.

Later, the doctors called the police for help. An eyewitness said as the residents saw the police coming they started pelting stones on them too.

Locals alleged the police used tear gas shells and beat up several youth and ransacked residential houses in the village.

Latest News

Stranded Kashmir, Ladakh residents continue to suffer as govt delay evacuation

369 stranded students reach J&K from Kota

Representational Pic

Random testing begins in COVID19 red zones of Hajin

3 COVID19 patients recover in Ganderbal, discharged

“Police entered our homes and beat up women and children. They went on rampage and beat us,” the locals alleged.

According to reports, several police officials and locals were injured during the stone pelting. An official said they arrested several boys in the village after the incident.

A doctor said it was “disgusting” that locals attacked frontline workers who put their lives at risk to keep people safe from the virus.

Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora, TajamulHussain confirmed the incident. He said the doctors were attacked when they had gone to collect samples.

SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik denied the allegations of ransacking and beating by police. “After police came under stone pelting they were bound to react,” he said.

This is not the only incident were doctors were pelted with stones. On April 6 stones were pelted on a team from health department and Rapid Response Forces (RSF) in Gurrora village Bandipora after they tried to inquire about a probable virus patient.

Related News