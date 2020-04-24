COVID19: No congregational prayers on 5th straight Friday

No Friday congregational prayers were held across the Valley in the wake of COVID19 outbreak even as restrictions were tightened to stop public movement and assembly.

Various religious groups in Kashmir have already decided and appealed to people not to organise congregational prayers so as to prevent spread of the deadly virus. At Srinagar’s grand Jamia Masjid also, there were no congregational prayers.

Soon after the COVID19 outbreak, Srinagar and other district administrations formally ordered closure of all religious institutions, including gurudwaras, shrines and masjids, and appealed to the management committees of all places of worship and people to cooperate with and support the administration in this regard.

“Those violating the lockdown orders can face legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which lays down punishment as per Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, for flouting such orders”, a government advisory earlier issued had said.

The government has also urged the general public to maintain social distancing. The administration’s orders came after J&K reported its first COVID19 death of a 65-year-old man in Srinagar.

This is the 5th Friday that the congregational prayers have been suspended across the region. The first case reported in the UT was reported on March 18 after which the religious clergy here suggested that elderly and sick people should remain home and not come out for the Friday prayers.

However later, with the rising cases across the country and in the Valley, various religious bodies and heads of prominent masjids decided to suspend the congregational prayers all together.

Not only have they suspended the Friday prayers, they have also advised not more than two-three people should attend the daily prayers held in masjids.

Caretakers at the Jamia Masjid, said the decision to suspend the Friday prayers came after consultation with various socio-religious bodies and the respectable of the community.

“For now the prayers will remain suspended,” the caretaker said.

Reports said that roads across the valley remained dotted with barbed wire and contingents of police and paramilitary forces were present to check the movement of people.

Since Friday morning, police vehicles fitted with public address systems went around the residential areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley to announce that restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed and urged people to stay indoors.

The markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with few only pharmacies and grocery shops remaining open. The roads wore a deserted look as only employees working in emergency sectors are being allowed to move.

Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on March 20 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.