COVID19 not a hoax: DC Shopian

Deputy Commissioner Shopian Choudhary Mohammad Yaseen today appealed the people of the district to come forward for testing keeping in view the spread of COVID-19 virus

He said people need not to panic, but they should strictly follow the advisories issued by the government and further it has been observed that during testing at various places, our teams are being threatened by some people and it is being said that COVID-19 is not too dangerous.

The DC said that we should not take the virus lightly as there are 200 active positive cases in the district so far, but we should not lose hope either as more than 170 cases have also recovered till date.