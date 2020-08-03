COVID19 patient dies at home in Sopore

A Covid19 patient from here allegedly died at his home here on Monday.

Reports said a 65-year-old man, a resident of New Colony Sopore, was tested for fatal infection in Bandipora district and his reports had come positive.

Reports said the patients had allegedly concealed his COVID report and was home since testing positive for COVID19. As per the reports he was being “treated” at home.

However, this morning, the patient’s health deteriorated and he breathed his last. Though he was later shifted to hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased confirmed that the deceased had been tested for COVID19 in Bandipora. “He was advised home quarantine and prescribed some routine medicines. But, this morning he suddenly felt breathless. We took him to the hospital where he breathed his last,” said a family member.

BMO Sopore Dr Asif Khanday said the man died at his home this morning.

“His body was later taken to SDH Sopore and we were later informed that he was detected COVID19 positive four days ago and since then he was in home quarantine,” said Dr Khanday.

He said the family had not informed the health authorities from Sopore about the deceased having being tested positive of COVID19.

He said the patient had been experiencing breathless and had co-morbidity including hypertension.