COVID19: People of Dara red zone hail effort of authorities

People of Dara area in Harwan here, which was recently declared red zone, have hailed the efforts of authorities to prevent spread of COVID19.

Two persons from Dara where tested positive for COVID19 following which it was declared red zone.

Chairman, Concerned Citizens Group, Dara said local police, health team and district administration has been putting all efforts to ensure the infection does not spread.

He said people were fully cooperating with the authorities by observing all advisories and health protocols.

The SP East Sheema Nabi also paid a surprise visit to Dara today and interacted with the volunteers. “We briefed her about the overall situation and thanked her for her support in this hour of crisis. The police officer was impressed with the discipline shown by people of Dara,” said the Chairman, adding people were also thankful to SHO Harwan, Mohammad Ayoub Rather sahib for extending support to them.