COVID19 protocol | Deliver online classes from schools: DSEJ to Teachers

The teaching and non-teaching staff in Jammu division schools has been asked to attend the schools as per routine to deliver online classes for students during the closure of the schools.

The order in this regard has been issued by the newly appointed Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ) Ravi Shankar Sharma two days after the government ordered for temporary closure of all schools across J&K amid resurgence of COVID-19 positive cases.

The schools up to class 9th were closed till April 18 while the classes 10th to 12th will remain closed till April 11. However, the government did not mention the attendance of teachers in schools while holding online classes.

The government announced closure of schools following the reports of COVID-19 positive cases of students and teachers from schools in various districts.

Meanwhile, the order issued by DSEJ has cleared the ambiguity over the attendance of the teaching and the non-teaching staff in schools during the closure of schools.

“It is impressed upon all the heads of the institutions and staff members (Teaching/Non-Teaching) to attend the schools as per routine and start and continue online classes for students of classes from 1st primary to 12th,” the order reads.

The teachers have been asked to deliver online classes via JK Education Hub or SARAL App platform in their institutions.

“The heads of the institutions should submit the attendance of their respective online classes of students and staff members to this directorate on a daily basis,” the order reads.

As already reported, the school education department has again shifted back to online mode in wake of the temporary closure of educational institutions across J&K.

The Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and DIET Principals in various districts of Kashmir have issued instructions to the school heads to facilitate students with online classes through various digital platforms.