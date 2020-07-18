COVID19 response mismanaged from day one: CPI (M)

CPI (M) on Saturday hit out at the government for mismanaging its response to COVID19 pandemic in J&K.

“With J&K witnessing spike in COVID19, the administration has run out of options and was reconciled to the pandemic running its course. The lockdown imposed in March would have been useful if it would have been effectively used to build capacities in terms of creation of oxygen supported beds, instillation of oxygen generators, recruitment of additional health care workers, supply chain management of PPE kits and drugs, purchasing of ventilators and enhancing testing facilities,” said a party statement.

It said unfortunately, the preparations by the administration during lockdown do not match the requirements needed to face the pandemic.

“As far as expanding capacities and medical equipment in government hospitals are concerned, the steps taken were limited and totally inadequate. The total numbers of oxygen supported beds as of today are merely 2,000, which are inadequate and we are going to run out of beds in coming weeks,” said the statement.

It said oxygen will prove lifeline for all symptomatic patients but there was not a single oxygen generation plant at district hospital level. “Oxygen generation capacity of tertiary care hospitals will fall short and will not match the requirement. The numbers of ventilators in J&K are merely around 200 which is far less than what is required,” said the statement.

It said the COVID care response was mismanaged from the day one. “It should have been handled scientifically by medical and public health experts with administrative support but unfortunately, it was handled as if it was another law and order problem and bureaucratic supremacy completely mismanaged the response,” said the statement.

“A simple measure of enforcing use of masks by general public and ensuring its availability with price control could have broken the chain of transmission. But it was not taken on time and experts suspect community transmission had already set in,” said the statement.