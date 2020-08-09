COVID19: Restrictions extended for one week in Srinagar

District Magistrate Srinagar has ordered extension in restrictions on public activities including operation of commercial establishments and movement in Srinagar.

The restrictions will continue to remain enforced for another week up to midnight on August 15.

The extension has been ordered keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation which continues to exist in the district.

Meanwhile the Srinagar district administration has initiated preparations ahead of the opening up of operations that the government has announced from August 16.

Over this next week the district administration will sensitise all the concerned about COVID-19 preventive guidelines and SOPs that need to be followed.

The idea is to ensure that the negligence reported during the last unlock – which resulted in rise in COVID-19 cases – is not repeated and that due care is taken to prevent further spread of the disease, an official statement said.