COVID19: Restrictions re-imposed in Bandipora

Authorities here have ordered 72-hour restrictions amid the rise in COVID19 cases, with effect from Friday.

The restrictions have been imposed on all shops except chemists and essential service providers. There will be complete restrictions on movement of public transport and on gatherings of four or more persons, said an order issued here by Deputy Commissioner.

It said more than 5000 persons were sampled for COVD19 of which 295 were found positive, including 50 service providers like bakers, groceries, shopkeepers and butchers.

“Moreover, 10 persons have died due to COVID19 in last two weeks,” the order said.

It said there has been an unusual increase in symptomatic cases as well as random samples turning COVID positives in the district.

The order said precautionary measures like wearing masks and ensuring social distancing by public and shopkeepers were “not found satisfactory”.

Moreover, in another order, the OPD of Community Health Centre Hajin has been shifted to a government school building.

“In view of exigency which arose due to COVID19 positive cases and as an interim measure, OPD operations of CHC Hajin shall be conducted from the premises of government Higher Secondary School, Hajin, with immediate effect,” said the order.

On Thursday, 29 new cases of COVID19 were reported from the district with one related death from Hajin, taking the toll to 13 in the district.