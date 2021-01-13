COVID19 safety kits distributed among needy families in Kupwara

Police in Kupwara under the aegis of Civic Action Programme distributed COVID19 safety kits among the poor and needy families of district Kupwara.

DySP DAR Kupwara Sarfaraz Ahmad along with other senior officers held the distribution function at DPL Kupwara. COVID19 safety kits comprising of Oximeter, Digital Thermometer, Masks, Sanitizer, Gloves, Face shields, Inhaler etc were distributed among the poor and needy families of district Kupwara. A medical team also participated in the distribution function and performed detailed demo about how to use these items provided in the kit.

While speaking on the occasion, Dy SP DAR Kupwara requested the general public to adopt all precautionary measures to save families from COVID19 pandemic.