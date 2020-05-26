COVID19 sample collection centre set-up in Shopian

The administration here has set-up on the Spot sampling and testing collection centre at Chitragam Village, Which has been declared red zone after fresh COVID19 cases.

Chitragam is the largest populated village of the district. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Choudhary Muhammad Yasin, a team of medical and paramedical staff has been deputed for on the spot testing of villagers at their doorsteps.

“Testing allows identifying the infected persons, guiding them to medical treatment, their isolation, tracing and quarantining their contacts,” said a statement.

Special rapid sample collection centres have been setup in the village and other line departments have been pressed into service for reaching out to the people of the village to provide essential commodities at their doorstep, so that people should not face any kind of inconvenience.