COVID19 | SMC to discuss resumption of construction works

Srinagar Municipal Corporation is holding a crucial meeting today to decide on allowing resumption of private construction works within municipal limits.

The SMC has banned all sorts of constructions in March this year among other measures to contain the virus.

“Yes, we are holding a meeting on Wednesday on resumption of works,” SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali said.

The meeting is also going to deliberate to grant extension of validity of building permissions which have expired.

“Due to pandemic lockdown, SMC banned all sorts of construction. We are going to extend the validity of granted building permission for the period they were kept in abeyance due to lockdown,” said an official.

He informed that a proper standard operation procedure is framed to be followed at construction sites. “The protocol is being framed after consultation with experts. Whenever, the private constructions are resumed, the protocols have to be followed in letter and spirit,” he said.

Amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, SMC has already resumed work on several public development projects, including construction and repairing of surface drains.

“The construction work has been resumed at Shalteng drainage project. Similarly, the construction of surface drain opposite Sangarmal was also taken up,” said SMC Commissioner, Gazanfar Ali.