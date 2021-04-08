COVID19 SOPs; Violators fined in Ganderbal

Acting tough against the violators of Government orders in view of COVID-19 pandemic, Police have fined violators for not following the SOPs/guidelines in district Ganderbal.

In a statement the police said that a massive drive was carried out by Ganderbal Police in presence of concerned civil authorities to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/ Guidelines envisaged by the government to prevent further surge of COVID-19. Several shopkeepers, pedestrians and drivers were booked and fine was realised on the spot.

Ganderbal Police has earlier initiated awareness campaigns throughout the district about necessity of wearing face masks.