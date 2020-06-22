Covid19 Spread | Litigants, lawyers seek deferment of hearing of cases by Court of Div Com

The lawyers and litigants have sought deferring of hearing of the cases in the Court of Divisional Commissioner’ office on Wednesday.

According to an official, 150 revenue cases would be heard on the 24th of June in the Court of Divisional Commissioner and 150 revenue cases would be heard on 27th June respectively.

“150 cases means a gathering of around 1000 people including lawyers, litigants, witnesses and other officials,” a lawyer said and added that there is very apprehension of Covid19 spread.

Senior High Court Lawyer Syed Muneer told KNS that there are apprehensions of violations of social distancing norms.

“It is better for the safety of officers, lawyers and litigants that 10 to 15 cases should be listed on a day to day basis,” he said.

“Otherwise it is very risky for everyone and Government will violate its own SOP,” he added.

He said that many senior lawyers and litigants are above the age of 65 – the age group has been declared highly vulnerable and has barred by Government from travelling except in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, according to a communiqué of Divisional Commissioners’ office issued yesterday, the hearing of the cases in the Court of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir shall resume from June 24, 2020.

Earlier, the hearing was suspended in view of spread of Covid-19 pandemic, an official spokesperson said.

“All the concerned parties/persons, whose cases have been listed for hearing, are informed to attend the Court on scheduled date,” statement added.