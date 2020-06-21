Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: June 21, 2020, 11:43 PM

Covid19 test mandatory for biz community in Baramulla

Representational Pic
Baramulla district administration has made COVID19 test mandatory for the business community of the district.

District magistrate has issued an order which said all the service providers including shopowners and vendors should get tested for the COVID 19 within a weeks time.

“It shall be mandatory upon all the service providers including shopkeepers, vendors wholesalers etc that they shall get their test done within a period of one week. After expiry of  time no business establishment will be allowed to operate his business  if he has not get his test done,” reads the order.

For the smooth conduct of sample collection, the Block Medical Officer concerned along with Tehsildar and Traders Federation of that area has been asked to make necessary arrangement for on spot sample collection.

The traders across Baramulla district are operating their business on odd even basis as per the directions of the authorities.

Baramulla district has so far witnessed 13 deaths due to COVID19 while 582 persons tested positive so far.

